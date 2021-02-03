COPPERAS COVE — In what would be a first for the city, the Copperas Cove City Council approved the commissioning of a pavement condition assessment for city streets to be completed by Houston-based firm, Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam Inc.
The study, approved at a Tuesday night council meeting, will cost the city $148,551, but the resulting plan could save taxpayer money, according to Public Works Director Scott Osburn.
In 2016, voters in Cove approved the allocation of one-eighth per one cent of sales tax revenue to be specifically for road construction projects. Voters reapproved the allocation in 2020.
“The city has made significant progress in the areas of developing a street maintenance program,” Osburn said.
Copperas Cove maintains around 150 centerline miles of streets in the city, and that number will continue to go up as expansion continues.
Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam will analyze all streets in Copperas Cove and rate them with a Pavement Condition Index (PCI) that would range from zero to 95. The lower the number, the higher the level of deterioration of the road.
Each PCI has recommended preservation techniques, ranging from crack sealing for roads with a PCI between 90-95, to a total reconstruction for roads with a PCI between 0-40.
A slurry seal treatment could extend the functional life of a street by approximately five to six years at a cost of $6 per square yard, whereas a complete reconstruction would cost approximately $121 per square yard, Osburn said Tuesday.
On Jan. 5, the council approved the total reconstruction and drainage improvement project for Pecan Cove Road, in the western part of the city, to the tune of $1.34 million.
On Oct. 20, the Killeen City Council heard the results of a similar survey it commissioned in May 2019. Transmap, the Columbus, Ohio-based firm that did the recent survey, also did a survey for Killeen in 2013.
