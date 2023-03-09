The Killeen Police Department will host a class for adults on how to respond to an active shooter from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
This free training will provide information about what a person should do in the event of an active shooter event, according to an online flyer from the police department. The class will be held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
