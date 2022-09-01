Labor Day weekend for many marks the last days of summer and the beginning of fall. Although a bittersweet time of the year, there are a lot of great events happening to commemorate the long weekend.
Local Events
The Central Texas State Fair will be from Sept. 1-4 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. There will be livestock shows, a carnival, shopping at the marketplace, a demolition derby, and live music by artists like the Eli Young Band, Kevin Fowler, Flatland Cavalry, and Charley Crockett. Admission for adults is $10 per day online or $15 at the gate. Admission for children 12 and under and active-duty military with ID is free. Go to https://www.centraltexasstatefair.com for a full line up of events.
The Killeen Touchdown in Downtown event will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 3 in downtown Killeen, E. Avenue D and Gray Street. There will be live music, games, food trucks, and more at this football tailgating party. Call 254-501-7758 for more information.
Downtown Temple’s First Friday Labor Day Block Party event will be from 4 to 10 p.m. Sept. 2. There will be live music, art, dancing, late-night shopping, food, and more available at various businesses around the downtown Temple area. Go to www.downtowntemple.com/first-friday for more information and a full schedule of events.
The Friends of the Temple Public Library’s annual Labor Day Used Book Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 2 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 3. Go to https://friendsofthetemplepubliclibrary.org for more information.
The 2022 South West Art Fest will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 3 and 4 at Endeavors Performing Arts and Special Events Venue, 868 S. Fort Hood St., Killeen. There will be local artists, vendors, giveaways, and more at this free event. Admission is free. Go to www.endeavorsvenue.com for more information.
Giganticon 2022 will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 3 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 4 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. There will be cosplay, celebrity guests, food trucks, a kids activity zone, exhibitors, and more available. Go to www.giganticon.com for tickets and a full line up of events.
Tickets for the Christmas in October Jingle Walk are on sale starting Sept. 1 at www.centraltexastickets.com. The annual event, sponsored by the Salado Ladies Community League, will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 in downtown Salado. Participants will have event passports which will allow them to receive a special gift from each of the 26 participating businesses while shopping during the event. Participants are also eligible for raffle drawings after visiting all shops and turning in their passport to the Civic Center. Only 250 passports are available and are $25 each. All proceeds benefit the community through grants and scholarships. For more information visit www.saladoladiescommunityleague.org.
Tablerock Festival of Salado is hosting auditions from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 and 18 for the upcoming fall production of “Fright Trail” and winter’s production of “A Christmas Carol” at Tablerock Amphitheater, 409 Royal St., Salado. For more information go to www.tablerock.orgor call 254-308-2200.
Donations for the inaugural Stock the Pantry Food Drive for Central Texas Youth Services will be accepted Sept. 1- 30 at Central Texas Property Management, 455 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 100, Killeen. Non-perishable food items will be accepted during this time, and Central Texas Property Management will match any donations.
The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, hosts its Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held for runners of all ages and skill levels. This week’s run will be from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. Sept. 4 at Dana Peak Park Trail, Harker Heights. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The Bob Gray VFW Post 9192, 301 Wolf St. in Killeen, will host a Back-to-School Bash from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 3. There will be a garage and vendor sale, bounce house, hot dog eating contest, and school supplies available.
The Killeen Independent School District will hold free tutoring for math and literacy skills for KISD students at the Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive, Killeen. Sessions are from 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays for elementary school students, from 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays for high school students, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays for grades fourth to twelfth. Go to www.killeenisd.org/tutoring for more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on the library Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library hosts its Public Game Day for adults every Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. The library also hosts a variety of other in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly from Sept. 1- 8, will be “Minions: The Rise of Gru” at 8:15 p.m. and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at 9:45 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Local Music
Operation Pizza Taco, a free All-American concert, will be from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at Hood Stadium, 50029 Hood Stadium Road, Fort Hood. The Eli Young Band will play at 6 p.m., followed by Lee Brice at 8 p.m. There will also be a DJ, food, and beverages available starting at 5 p.m. This event is open to all military ID cardholders and their families.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host live music by Siggno at 6 p.m. Sept. 4. General admission tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the door. Go to www.outhousetickets.com.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Kenny Orts and the No Chance Band from 8 p.m. to midnight Sept. 2. Cover: $10. Billy Holt will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sept. 3. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by
Chris Max from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 2, Jennifer Pisarick from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 3, and Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 4.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Scores Pizza and Wings, 219 S. East St. in Belton, hosts Open Mic Night with Jacob Augustine every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Megan Brucker from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 3.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 7070 Stonehollow Drive in Temple, will host its grand opening event for its new location with free live music by Jose Pasco and Martian Folk starting at 11 a.m. Sept. 3.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Wes Perryman at 7 p.m. Sept. 2, Tough on Fridays at 8 p.m. Sept. 3, and Fred Fuller & Friends at 6 p.m. Sept. 4.
Local Markets
The City of Killeen Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday until the end of October at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. For more information and the vendor application process, call 254-501-6390 or visit www.killeentexas.gov/REC.
The Harker Heights Famers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be local farmers, producers, and artisans available to sell a variety of fresh produce and other products.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through October in Downtown Copperas Cove. For vendor information, go to https://copperascove.com/farmers-market/.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September. There will be local produce, handmade products, art, coffee, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors should email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
The Temple Farmers Market will be from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, call Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. This month’s theme is “Outer Space Family Day” and will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 3. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5. Active-duty personnel and their families are admitted free through Labor Day.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will host its Sensory Friendly Morning event from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Sept. 3. This event is free for all ages and open to those on the autism spectrum and with sensory sensitivities. Go to https://bit.ly/3wLQZAT to register in advance. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. View the special display, “DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers!” for families to play as superheroes in a series of challenges from now through Sept. 11. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.