The annual Harker Heights, Frost Fest holiday event lasted for two days this year, for the first time in its 16-year history. The second day, which kicked off Saturday morning, was called ‘Howdy Holiday.”
The new event, which took place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harker Heights Community Park, proved to be more relaxed than the previous day’s activities.
On Friday, the annual Frost Fest took place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., also at Harker Heights Community Park. The weather was perfect as large crowds attended the family friendly event.
The Saturday event, which was attended by several dozen people as of noon, was a more casual occasion with a craft fair, as well as vendors, games and activities for families.
Santa was also on hand and gave children and families opportunities to take photos.
Adam Trujillo, activities and special events manager, for the city of Harker Heights said previously, “We’re excited to add the “Howdy Holidays” event on Saturday.
“I love seeing this coming together and seeing families having a great time together.”
