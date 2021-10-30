1. Yes. It makes me wonder why Killeen is having the problem and other cities aren’t.

2. Yes. The city also had water issues after the winter storm, so this is rather troubling.

3. No. It’s good that the city is dealing with the problem and playing it safe with consumers.

4. No. It’s more of an annoyance than a concern. The city will take the necessary steps.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say until more information about the issue becomes available.

Vote

View Results