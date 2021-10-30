COPPERAS COVE — The city of Copperas Cove partnered with Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty hosted the 7th annual Howl-O-Ween Puppy Pawlooza at the Copperas Cove City Park on Saturday.
The event, hosted by Miss Five Hills Karina Dominguez, a certified veterinary assistant, included an obstacle course, pool swim, 1-mile walk, costume contest, howling contest, animal adoptions, and live music. In addition, charitable cash and animal supply donations were collected, benefiting the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter.
“All the proceeds we’re collecting, whether it be monetary donations or things like pet food, pet beds, and treats, we’re collecting to donate to the Copperas Cove Animal Control Center,” Dominguez said. “Something a lot of people don’t know is many shelters, not just Copperas Cove; there is an influx of pets coming in where there’s not enough supplies to keep up.”
Dominguez said shelters are only allocated a certain amount of money to spend on supplies, and receiving donations helps reduce the stressful environment animals experience in a shelter.
“So, it’s nice to kind of help do something to relieve that stress on them, whether it be giving them really good foods or giving them treats,” Dominguez said.
Dominguez said donations also help reduce the number of animals euthanized.
“Sadly, an aspect that we don’t like talking about with all shelter medicine is not every pet can find a home,” Dominguez said. “Bringing in more (donations) is giving them more time to find their forever family.
At least two pickup truck loads of supplies were donated for the shelter during Saturday’s event and mainly consisted of pet beds, toys, treats, cat food and dog food.
Animal Control Officer Tamara Hall said the shelter has an allotted budget for food which can be limited by sudden increases in pets arriving at the shelter and dietary restrictions for animals that have difficulty digesting certain foods.
“This event has been a blessing,” Hall said. “We’ve already had a truckload come and take (donations) back to the shelter, and this appears to be good quality food which is going to be very beneficial to our dogs and our cats.”
