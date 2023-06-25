HARKER HEIGHTS — A standing room only crowd and few available parking places at the St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church Parish Hall were the most obvious signs of the huge retirement party being held June 24 in honor of Father Richard O’Rourke who has served as the church’s pastor for the last 27 years.
Close to two hundred gathered to share good wishes with O’Rourke who is loved and respected by many in this community.
The City of Harker Heights and Bell County Commissioners presented him with proclamations.
Mayor Michael Blomquist declared O’Rourke a “Bright Star of Central Texas.” Precinct Two County Commissioner Bobby Whitson proclaimed June 24, 2023, and every June 24th hereafter as Father Richard O’Rourke Day which brought a rousing response from the crowd.
O’Rourke is a native of Ireland where he served for several years in addition to 10 years in England and 20 years in South Africa. Father Richard became an American citizen in 2013 and in 2015 celebrated his 50th year of ordinance as a priest.
O’Rourke said, “To you as parishioners, my thoughts go to you but I can’t remember all your names. I don’t like saying ‘Hey, you’ so I call you love and that seems sufficient. This retirement party been a very happy occasion. I look at all the faces and am happy to share all the fond memories together. I never dreamed this parish would grow to this size.”
“My plan was to leave quietly but one of my co-workers said this is not about you but your parishioners,” said O’Rourke. “I was told that we were going to have something in the Parish Hall after the mass tonight. We have some punch. We have a cookie,” they said.
The gathering ended with the parishioners singing of the song “Irish Blessing” accompanied by the church’s youth string ensemble.
(1) comment
Mr. Massey must have shown up late. The room filled to "standing room only" holds over 350 SEATED guests....there were way more than 200 people there last night!!
Try to get some of the facts straight....
