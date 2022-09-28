Dan Hull, owner of I-14 Sports, received the Killeen Star Award on Tuesday after being nominated by City Councilwoman Nina Cobb.
“It was a pleasure watching all three of your boys play ball and call their ballgames,” Hull told Cobb while accepting the award from Mayor Debbie Nash-King. “Thank you very much. I was born and raised here. When I retired from the college after doing high school football for 28 years, I said I was going to go ahead and give back to my community.”
