A human trafficking awareness event is taking place at 7 p.m. today at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive, Suite A, Harker Heights.
The event is free and open to the public.
Johnny Moore, better known as Johnny Mo, who is the founder of the nonprofit organization Bigger Than Me, said the event is intended to offer tips for prevention of kidnapping and human trafficking.
The event will be like a seminar and will feature different activities, such as self defense classes and safety tips given by private investigators.
