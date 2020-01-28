A human trafficking awareness meeting is taking place at 7 p.m. tonight at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive, Suite A, Harker Heights.
The meeting is intended to bring community members together to discuss the trafficking and kidnapping problems and how they can get involved.
Courtney Homes, manager of 4Way Ent, which is sponsoring the event, said the meeting is free and open to the public.
The public is also invited to another free event, called Bigger Than Me, at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Harker Heights Event Center.
The February event will be like a seminar and will feature different activities, such as self defense classes and safety tips given by private investigators, Holmes said.
