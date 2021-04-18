It’s that time of year when hummingbirds arrive in Central Texas. In perpetual motion, the tiny birds amaze spectators with their bright colors and exceptional physique.
Killeen resident Mary Stanislaw has been patiently waiting, checking on their journey north on hummingbird migration and sighting maps online.
Stanislaw said she looks forward to watching the tiny creatures that can rev up their speed to 60 miles per hour in a distance of three feet through her backyard windows.
How hummingbirds got the ability to fly so fast is a mystery.
According to information from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, not a single fossil has been found from the billions of hummingbirds that may have lived throughout the ages to give clues to the bird’s ancestry.
Stanislaw has been feeding and watching hummingbirds since 1997 when her sister gave her a feeder as a moving-in present.
“She helped me put it up, and within an hour or two, I had hummingbirds,” Stanislaw said. “They had found that red feeder quickly, and at that time, I had no flowers, trees, or even grass in my backyard.”
Hummingbirds only live in the western hemisphere, according to TPDW. While most of them are found in Central and South America, they range from Alaska to Argentina’s tip.
Stanislaw’s backyard visitors typically arrive in late March or early April.
“They stay usually through September and then begin migrating south. They will return to the same area in the spring, so babies born last year that survive will come back to feed,” she said.
Although there are more than 300 species, only 18 are found regularly in the United States. According to information from Texas Parks and Wildlife, nine species are common to Texas, and six more have made accidental appearances in the state.
“I have mainly the black-chinned variety with an occasional ruby-throat passing through,” she said.
Since hummingbirds usually remember where feeders are placed, they have been frequent visitors at her house.
Contrary to other birds that feed on seeds, hummingbirds require special feeders filled with a sugar-water solution.
“I make my own food using the recipe with a 4-to-1 ratio of boiled water to granulated pure cane sugar,” Stanislaw said. “I also try to plant flowers for nectar. They are attracted to red flowers and really mainly tubular flowers. Last year I had a firecracker fern that they loved, and I have seen them on so many different flowers, especially standing cypress that I try to fall sow for them every year.”
Boiling tap water makes it safe, killing microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses and protozoans.
To ensure the birds’ safety, it is also necessary to take proper care of hummingbird feeders.
In a recent study shows how important it is to protect birds. Scientists found the avian population in the United States and Canada has declined by 3 billion over the past half-century, or 29%.
While the current salmonella outbreak in the bird population does not affect hummingbirds, other diseases such as Avian Pox does. When songbirds land on hummingbird feeders, they can transfer the disease.
“It’s important to clean the feeders regularly, so I clean them often with a vinegar solution to keep them free from mold and keep the hummingbirds healthy,” Stanislaw said.
