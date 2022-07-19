Comedians Cleto Rodriguez and Raul Sanchez are coming to The Pit Stop Bar and Grill in Nolanville.
The show starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, and tickets are available in advance for $15 and at the door for $20. The Pit Stop is at 14595 Farm to Market Road 439 in Nolanville. For advance tickets, call 254-698-0320.
Organizers invite the public to the fundraiser whose proceeds benefit the American Valor Foundation which sponsors the Chris Kyle Memorial Scholarship Fund.
American Valor Foundation is a registered nonprofit corporation committed to supporting military veterans, first responders and their families through programs of fundraising efforts and direct support to individuals.
