It was a packed house Sunday at Westside Baptist Church in Killeen as hundreds of congregants and community members attended a special service commemorating Black History Month. As part of the service, the church honored nearly one dozen former and current African American city officials who have made great strides in the Killeen community.
While announcing the names of those being honored at the service, church member Damar Jones said recogizing Black History Month meant recognizing that “people that look like you, look like me; you can do whatever your dreams are.”
One of the many people recognized at the service was former Killeen mayor Timothy Hancock, the first African American mayor of Killeen.
“I felt honored and appreciative to be asked by the church to be here today,” Hancock said after the service. “To me, Black History Month is an examination of where we’ve been and where we are now. It gives me encouragement to be able to pass on our history to the youth of the community.”
Hancock mentioned youth in part because the special service was also held during youth Sunday, and as such members of the church’s youth group led special musical selections and performed dance routines as part of the day’s events.
Many of the honorees took time to reflect on their personal life experiences during and after the service. While acknowledging how far humanity as a whole has come, some did point out some of the challenges the collective community still has to overcome.
“I think when we look at trust and legitimacy there are challenges,” said honoree Killeen Police Department Chief Charles Kimble. “I think people feel comfortable talking to me in part because I have lived it myself and understand some of the things from first hand experience that they talk about.”
All of the honorees shared their appreciation for being given the chance to share a bit of their stories with the community and the youth.
“Black history means that we are teaching our youth our ancestors’ stories and passing them on to the next generation,” city councilwoman Debbie Nash-King said. “We must continue to tell our ancestors’ stories throughout history.”
