AdventHealth Central Texas has added an additional $100,000 to its coffers, on the way to its $1.2 million building goal. A check, presented by Jim McKinnon, the AdventHealth Central Texas Foundation board chair, at Thursday’s Gold Star Gala, brought the total to $800,000 before the night was through.
Hundreds were on hand for the 27th annual gala in the center ballroom of the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Advocates for the new Wellness Center on the AdventHealth Central Texas campus brought their checkbooks and gave generously to support the AdventHealth Foundation as it worked toward its goal of $1.2 million to build and set up the new center.
The planned Wellness Center will offer the community many options for living well, achieving wellness goals and helping families build healthy futures.
“We are getting closer and closer,” said Kevin Roberts, President and CEO of AdventHealth, before the night’s program began.
The venue was decorated in striking hues of red and black. Lights and accessories flickered as searchlights scanned the room, with a nod to a Hollywood theme for the evening.
Near the back of the room, tables were lined with a plethora of raffle items on display.
The annual fundraiser brings together donors and the AdventHealth community to support dreams like the Wellness Center.
“We appreciate the individuals and the businesses who have come together tonight to help bring this project to Killeen,” said Tony Mino, Foundation director. He addressed the audience from the stage as an artist’s rendition of the new Wellness Center lit up the screen behind him.
Plans for the new facility include space for free fitness classes, health screenings and vaccination clinics. There will also be space for learning about wellness and how to reach healthy goals.
The Gala has supported numerous projects throughout its 25-year history, and when the totals are in from the raffle items, AdventHealth will be steps closer to providing wellness care to the community it serves.
Entertainment for the evening was provided by Reckless Kelly, an American country rock band formed in Stanley, Idaho. The band played throughout dinner as guests enjoyed some of their selections.
There were three heartwarming patient testimonials that demonstrated the outstanding care and compassion the patients received from the AdventHealth community.
Following the live auction, raffle winners were announced and the date for next year’s Gold Star Gala was announced. Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, the Gala will mark 28 years of community-supported dedication.
