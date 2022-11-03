AdventHealth Central Texas has added an additional $100,000 to its coffers, on the way to its $1.2 million building goal. A check, presented by Jim McKinnon, the AdventHealth Central Texas Foundation board chair, at Thursday’s Gold Star Gala, brought the total to $800,000 before the night was through.

Hundreds were on hand for the 27th annual gala in the center ballroom of the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

