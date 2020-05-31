“I cried when I first saw the video, I couldn’t help it.”
Killeen resident Jonathan Hildner said the video footage of George Floyd’s detainment and subsequent death while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers -- in which one officer kneeled on the back of Floyd’s neck while he struggled to breathe -- left him deeply affected. Not because it was a unique incident, but because for Hildner it was one more “here we go again” moment.
“This type of event has become more prevalent, this is nothing new for us (African Americans),” he said. “Sometimes, we live in a bubble and people think it’s not going to happen here, to us, but it can happen anywhere. We had a death just last year due to a no-knock warrant.” Hildner was referring to the Feb. 2019 death of James Scott Reed, 40, who was killed during a no-knock SWAT raid at Reed’s house at 215 W. Hallmark Ave.
In order to raise awareness for the cases of Floyd, Reed and other African Americans who have died at the hands of others in recent months and years, Hildner organized a peaceful protest and candlelight vigil in the Tabu parking lot in Killeen on Sunday night.
“There was nothing but anger when I saw that video (of Floyd’s death),” Anika Bass said. “That anger, the amount of murders that are happening and just not being heard is what made me want to come protest tonight.”
Bass was holding up a sign reading “Don’t sit back and be silent!!” during the protest. She said she wasn’t able to stay silent anymore after Floyd’s death.
“Hopefully after these protests we will finally be heard and finally be treated equally,” she said. “Floyd’s death was not right at all, it was unfair, and it was racist.”
Floyd, a black man, died in police custody Monday evening in Minneapolis after officer Derek Chauvin, a white man, pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for more than five minutes while three other police officer stood by. Police were reportedly responding to a call about potential fraud in the area. Officers apprehended Floyd because they claimed he matched the description of the fraud suspect.
Video footage shows a handcuffed Floyd pinned under three police officers, with Chauvin pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck.
“Please, please, please I can’t breathe. Please, man,” Floyd told the officer, who continued to hold him down. After more than eight minutes, Floyd’s body went limp, apparently falling unconscious. All four officers involved in the incident have been fired, and Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with murder.
While many at the protest were angry and upset with Chauvin’s role in Floyd’s death, most of the crowd erupted in applause when Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble prepared to speak.
“When I watched that video, and I looked at it as a human being, and I saw a human being with his knee on the neck of another human being while the light went out from him, I was disgusted,” Kimble said. “I got with the (police) staff and we talked it over, and I said we can’t let the things that happened throughout the country happen here in Killeen. Our community is better than this.”
Kimble was not the only local official to voice concerns over Floyd’s death. Also speaking at the protest were State Rep. Brad Buckley, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra and Killeen city councilwoman Debbie Nash-King, just to name a few. Each of them shared their hopes for changes as well as their admiration at the solidarity the Killeen community showed during the protest.
“If you’re not upset with what you saw, something’s wrong,” Kimble said to cheers and applause.
The evening vigil was not the only protest heild in Killeen on Sunday. Protesters were also at Martin Luther King Jr. and Veterans Memorial Boulevards around lunchtime Sunday, temporarily shutting down the Killeen intersection.
