Lights, cameras and action was the scene Friday night at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center for the Black Excellence Awards red carpet ceremony.
The ceremony concluded the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce’s Texas Black Business week, which was comprised of several business workshops, speakers and the first pitch competition, much like “Shark Tank” TV show, where the winner was awarded $3,000 by the chamber for their new startup business idea.
The conference center’s main ballroom was adorned with several artifacts from African culture, including the chairs, tables and stage. The awards ceremony’s African attire theme inspired those who attended to dress in the traditional outfits.
Many women wore colorful and fitted dresses called kanga and the gomesi. and many men dressed in vibrant-color outfits called Kanzu, Djibouti, Macawiis and Koofiyad,
Those who bought tickets and attended the ceremony, which officially began at 7:30 p.m. were served a full-course meal, buffet style, before the actual events of the night began. A full service cash bar and several background sets for photo opportunities were also available.
The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce has been in existence for three years, of Feb. 16. Earlier in the week for Black History Month at Killeen City Hall, Chamber President Ronnie Russell accepted a proclamation from Mayor Debbie Nash-King recognizing the chamber’s dedication and commitment and service to the community.
“What we do to celebrate Black History Month is through education and celebration” Russell said, in describing the Black Excellence Awards.
“Innovation has no limitation; other organizations are confined by their name. When you have a name in your constitution and bylaws that restricts you from expanding, then you can’t expand the brand” Russell said, when asked about the name “Innovation”.
Top nonprofit — Ambrosia Wellness
Top small business — Events With Amey, LLC.
Top youthpreneur — Lemon Squeeze
Top stylist — Teneshia Clemons
Top barbershop — Blades Barbershop on 10th Street
Top salon — NeNe’s Creation
Top restaurant — Bobby B’s Soul Food Kitchen & More
Top food truck — Yeah She Rollin’
Top media — Peggie Harris
Top Realtor — Michelle Johnson
Top startup — EventsWith Amey, LLC.
Top Educator — Melissa Ray
Top Health & Fitness — Prep Start Lifestyle
Top Automotive — 2020 Auto Spa
Top business service — Credit Bullies, LLC.
Top boutique — BoujZee Girl Boutique
Top entertainment — D.J. Straight Blaze Entertainment
Sponsors for the award ceremony included;
District 1 City of Killeen Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez was a sponsor and presenter of Top Small Business Award.
GRK Airport was a sponsor and presenter of Top Business Services Award.
Everlasting Designs & Decor (Also the creator of the theme and decorations of the African Safari Design) was a sponsor and presenter of Top Realtor Award.
Shaylisa Ellis was a sponsor and presenter of Top Barber Shop Award.
Kandice Harmon was a sponsor and presenter of Top Stylist of 2022 Award.
Judge Ebony Todd of Jackson Todd & Lambert was a sponsor and presenter of Top Media Award.
Rock Rose Fonda was a sponsor and presenter of Top Automotive Award.
Changing Lanes CDL Trucking was a sponsor and presenter of Top Entertainment Award.
