In its largest total gift yet, the Central Texas College Foundation gave out scholarships to more than 260 students, totaling $605,000. Recipients included incoming students to CTC as well as currently-enrolled students, explained Valerie Payson, the executive director for College Development and Foundation.
“It’s growing every year,” Payson said of the scholarship total. “We just continue to grow, and as much as we can give back to the students, we’re encouraging to do it.”
The CTC Foundation raises its money for the scholarships in a variety of ways, Payson explained.
“We do both donor — as far as donors give to their specific scholarships — and then we also have different kinds of fundraisers throughout the year,” Payson said.
The foundation recently held an annual golf tournament. It is expected to host a bowling tournament and a Christmas event later in the year.
Distinguished alumni
Along with honoring the students, the college honored a couple of former students and recognized them as distinguished alumni. Receiving the prestigious recognition were Command Sgt. Maj. Cliff Burgoyne, the III Corps command sergeant major, and Bobby Hoxworth, president and CEO of First National Bank Texas.
Burgoyne, who graduated from CTC with an associate degree in general studies in 2002, said it is an honor to be recognized as a distinguished alumni.
“If you look at what Central Texas College has done for the military — soldiers, airmen, Marines, sailors. They really have made an impact across the United States in our military on education,” he said before the ceremony.
Burgoyne attended CTC when he was previously stationed at Fort Hood. He said he continues to push soldiers under his command to pursue their education.
“We push it all the time,” he said. “Just educate ourselves. We all know education is important, but it’s the resilience that you need to get over the hump to get a degree. And the end is there; you just got to push through it and persevere.”
Hoxworth was similarly honored to be considered in the realm of a distinguished alumni.
“CTC was the first of my college experience, and it built the foundation for all of what ultimately became a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree,” he said before the ceremony. “I was blessed to have a school close that was a good quality school that proved the educational foundation for all that followed.”
Hoxworth graduated from CTC in 1994 with an associate degree in applied science. He received a bachelor’s degree in applied science from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and a master of business administration from Baylor University.
He said the college is a great benefit to nontraditional students.
“That was very helpful to me,” he said. “I was a nontraditional student. I went to school at night and worked all day. So it was very important that I have flexible scheduling and things like that and CTC offered it.”
This year’s CTC Foundation scholarship winners were:
AAUW Lea Ledger Endowed Scholarship - Eneida Leal Flores
Agnes Haug Memorial Endowed Nursing Scholarship - Melody Adjanohoun
Agriculture Department Endowed Scholarship - Jackie Mousseau
Al Ornstein Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund - Briana Delgado and Ashley Harmon
Alfred and Jo Nell Werlinger Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Nursing - Jenni Jordan
Amy and Henry Campbell Endowed Scholarship - Shanelle Johnson
Amy Bawcom Endowed Scholarship - Marisa Coulter
Bernice and Sis Beck Union State Bank Scholarship - Leon Thomas and Ty'ana Wynn-Taylor
Bernice M. Beck Memorial Banking and Accounting Endowed Scholarship - Samantha Cintron, Kristy Norman, Mindy Owen and Bryonna Salas
Betsy and Kyle Hilliard Endowed Scholarship - Kaitlynn Gengler, Lisa Halbach, Farida Misula and Allina Pool
Betty Smothers Broadhurst Memorial Endowed Scholarship - Noesha Kabua
Bio‐Sig‐ID Endowed Scholarship in Computer Science - Lluvicelly Litherland
Bluebonnet Chapter of the International Code Council Endowed Scholarship in Industrial Technology - Alvious Carter
Bob and Linda Farrell Endowed Scholarship in Business - Amber Martin
Bob Gilmore Senior Center Endowed Scholarship Layzanette Caceres Laboy
Brenda S. Coley Endowed Scholarship Sharonda Peyton
C. E. Fikes "CEFCO" Endowed Scholarship in Business - Binh Tran
Catherine Mason CTAEYC Endowed Scholarship In Early Childhood Professions - Karolina Gaines
Central Texas College Alumni Association Endowed Scholarship - Lyla Skiles
Central Texas College Bookstore Endowed Scholarship - Carlon Rivera
Central Texas College Police Department Endowed Scholarship - Austin Quarles
Central Texas College Retiree Association Endowed Scholarship - Yadira Alvarado and Rene Diaz‐Morena
Central Texas College Staff Scholarship Fund (Bowling) - Lawrence Briggs
Central Texas College Student Nurses Association Endowed Scholarship Fund - Natalja Sarla
Central Texas Rodders Association Endowed Scholarship - Omar Thioune
Chae Kwan Lim Ph. D. Endowed Scholarship in Mathematics - Phillip Kincaid
Charles F. Haug Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Nursing - Kelsey Kidd
Charles Lepard "TIGER" Memorial Hospitality Endowed Scholarship - Claudett Shepherd
Christmas Affair's Committee Endowed Scholarship - Anthony Gonzalez
Christmas Affair's Committee Endowed Scholarship - Noesha Kabua and Hanwool Lee
Cleo and Mary Glennys Bay Endowment Fund - Abriam Moncure
Col. Thomas E. "Tiny" and Nora Wesson Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund - Diannah Beckham
Colley Kane Smith Memorial Endowed Scholarship - Alayna Irving
Computer Science Honor Society Endowed Scholarship - Aidan Murray
Congressman Chet and Lea Ann Edwards Endowed Scholarship for U.S. Military Members and Family - Christopher Lee
Cove Meadows Management Corporation Scholarship Fund - Brooklyn Crawley
CTC and TA&MUCT Endowed Scholarship - Juan Bryan, Madelyn Cordell and Mekaila Vila
CTC Faculty Senate Competency Based Skill Center Endowed Scholarship - Tiffanie Tara
CTC Faculty Senate Endowed Scholarship - Karen Hunn and Mary Ann Sagad
CTC Fine Arts Department Scholarship - Jovita Castro and Calvin Moultrie
CTC Foundation Endowed Humanities Scholarship - Kerisha Cooper‐Richards, Diamond Brown and Kaydian Budram Hamilton
CTC Foundation Endowed Law, Business and Office Service Scholarship - Jennifer Fisher, Julie Garza and Erica Rodriguez
CTC Foundation Endowed Media and Technology Scholarship - Shayonna Martinez, Yessalyn Rios and Troy Rose
CTC Foundation Endowed Science Scholarship - Steven Brown and Kimberly Robles
Cynthia E. Meinen Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Nursing - Cecily Batalla
David Barnard Endowed Scholarship - Mckenzie Winkler
David Henry O'Neall Memorial Endowed Scholarship - Braeden Cooper and Ethan Weaver
Dennis and Kandace Eakin Endowed Scholarship - Valerie Babauta
Dr. Charles Patterson Endowed Scholarship in Nursing - Neil Zander Gali
Dr. Edward L. Wagner Endowed Scholarship in Mathematics - Bianca Camacho
Dr. James R. and Lois A. Anderson Endowed Scholarship - Khristine Carhart, Loujebelle Coates and Carla Estrada
Dr. Luis M. Morton, Jr. Endowed Academic Scholarship - Lisa Colon Flores
Dr. Ray Stanley Laney and Dr. Billie Johnson Laney Endowed Scholarship - Nidia Berlanga, Brynna Brooks, Laura Lee and Lyla Skiles
Dr. W. A. Roach and Mrs. Joyce Roach Endowed Scholarship in Nursing - Kelly Holtzman, Ngozi Offodile and Rachel Wright
Duk Nam Jin Endowed Scholarship in Mathematics - Phillip Kincaid
E. H. and Lorette Rhode Endowed Scholarship - Faith Hasman and Steve Koehler
Eagle Warrior Scholarship - Ellen Cave
Eloyse Perry Freeman Memorial Endowed Scholarship - Natalie Tichenor
Elwood H. Shemwell Endowed Scholarship for Military Dependents - Jade Garcia
Endowed Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship For Second Year Students - Caitlin Woods
Eugene Rorie, Jr. Memorial Endowed Scholarship - Steve Koehler
Eugene Smith Memorial Endowed Scholarship - Mayra Lemus and Madison Nichols
First National Bank Texas Accounting, Business and Management Endowed Scholarship Fund - Katie Rzad
Fort Hood Officers Spouses' Club Endowed Scholarship - Crea Margherio
Four Winds Intertribal Society Paula Brock Memorial Endowed Scholarship - Stacy Grayless
Four Winds Intertribal Society Warriors Endowed Scholarship - Samara Hoops
Frank Mayborn Memorial Endowed Scholarship - Samara Hoops, Kyla Leonard, Angela Medina, Hannah O'Connor, Troy Rose and Joem Toala
Frankie Baggett Endowed Fine Arts Scholarship - Krystal‐Ann Hatfield
Geekfest Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) Endowed Scholarship - David Darrah and Dhalia Llerena
Genevieve K. Shemwell Memorial Endowed Nursing Scholarship - Danice Emery, Angelia Gorman and Courtney Morrill
Golden Deeds Awards Recipients Endowed Scholarship - Angel Hernandez‐Martinez, Kristina Macias and Shannon Miller
Good Time Action Games Tim and Donna Crosslin Scholarship - Kiki Kelley
Gordon E. Bacon and CTAEYC Endowed Scholarship in Early Childhood Professions - Karolina Gaines
Guinn and Darlene Fergus Memorial Endowment - Crystal Kniffen and Landon Smith
Heart O'Texas Federal Credit Union/Juanita C. Williams Endowed Scholarship - Wilford Bentley
Heating and Air Conditioning Endowed Scholarship - Marcus Franklin
Helen Bigham Memorial Endowed Scholarship - Christina Davis, Sharifa Hughes, Mary Kuykendall, Samantha Makosky, Stefani Ramirez and Hannah Wanjiru
Helga Shelton Endowed Scholarship Fund - Kelly Alexander
Henderson Garrett Endowed Scholarship in Nursing - Kayleigh Jones
Horace Grace African-American Studies and Research Endowed Scholarship - Julie Garza and
Kelli Metzler‐Starnes
Hord‐Johnson Endowed Scholarship in Air Conditioning/Refrigeration, Drafting/Design and Industrial Technology - Bianca Garcia
Iraqi Freedom Endowed Scholarship - Christina Buckalew, Rosa Cruz Garcia, Ippokratis Theodossiou and James Velez
J. Barry Siebenlist MD Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Nursing - Faith Harry, Kayla Labrado and Mark White
J. Manning Family Endowed Scholarship - Brooke Heintzman
Jacob Lee Costa Memorial Endowed Scholarship - Christopher Phillips
James Davis Waters Memorial Scholarship - Sharonda Peyton
James Richard Rominger, Jr. Memorial Endowed Scholarship - Sunny Baker, Jackie Blanchard, Adam Cantrell, Carrie Castle, Keyairra Clements, Carla Koppisch‐Dasilva, Preston Kuhn, Tristen McDonald, Cassandra Nedwell, Anifa Njoundam Gbetnkom, Adebisi Ogunyomi and Chazmin Williams
Jane and Sid Wieser Vocational/Technical Endowed Scholarship - Maria Altamirano, Reycel Alzate, Lenyrose Breytspraak, Robelin Fitzpatrick, Perla Jackson, Benjamin Landa, Rosalinda Rarangol and Terry Shaw
Jaqueline Nash King Endowed Scholarship - Derriel Woods
Jim and Nancy Yeonopolus Scholarship Fund - Bryan Hernandez Jaime
Jimmie Don and Marie Aycock Scholarship - William Daungauer and Madison Ybarra
John and Elizabeth Cheatham Endowed Scholarship in Office Technology - Marissa Kearse and Ginamarie Rodriguez
John Edward (J.E.) Alexander Memorial Endowed Scholarship - Karina Aspada‐Ortiz, Amee Gandara, Jonathan Lozano and Dianna Walden
John Moffitt Memorial Scholarship - Sylvia Therkildsen
Johnny Carino Hospitality Scholarship - Tamela Phillips
Jose Aponte Endowed Scholarship for Students with Disabilities - Prisma Lucio
Joyce Wright Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Real Estate - Olivia Alexander, Sylvia Cabriales, Danatta Govan Walston, India Langley, Saharrah Leverett and Heather Ramirez
Killeen Evening Lions Club Endowed Scholarship - Cheyanne Culp
Killeen Wal‐Mart Center Endowed Scholarship - Daniel Avilez
Kinesiology Endowed Scholarship - Winfred Davis
Lewis C. and Margie E. Shine Family Business Administration Scholarship - Noelia Miranda
Local Heroes Endowed Scholarship - Desteny Pegues
Lola E. Hayden Four Winds Intertribal Society Memorial Endowed Scholarship - Jose Galicia
Lott Vernon and Co., P.C. Endowed Scholarship - Bryonna Salas and Christina Vaillancourt
Lovett L. Ledger Memorial Endowed Scholarship - Courtney Gibbs
Major Andrea A. Nielson, USAF (Retired) Scholarship Endowment for Women - Karina Dominguez
Major Susan and LTC Lal Ramnarine‐Singh Nursing Endowed Scholarship - Susan Howald
Marcia Nell Armstrong Memorial Scholarship - Beatrice Dingle
Marvin and Dorthy Mickan Endowed Scholarship - Zachary Upton
Metroplex Health System Henderson Garrett Endowed Scholarship in Nursing - Gabriella Gonzales, Jasmine Ibarra and Mark White
Murl and Reba Hennigan Endowed Scholarship - April Smith
National Bank Gatesville, Texas Endowed Scholarship - Angeles Rodriguez
Net Impact Endowed Scholarship - Diamond Brown
O'Connell, Robertson and Associates Endowed Scholarship - Lindsey Carter
Office Technology Endowed Scholarship - Toi Garrett
Oveta Culp Hobby Memorial Library Scholarship - Lisa Colon Flores
Paul and Angie Stringfellow Endowed Scholarship in Business and Finance - Kristina Macias
Phyllis Allen Barron Nursing Scholarship Endowment - Stephanie Swearingen
R.K. Bass Electric III, L.P. Endowed Scholarship - Eduardo Buendia
Rena Pearce Coston Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Nursing - Kelsey Grimmett and Farida Misula
Risk Management Wellness Committee Scholarship - Brittanie Reeder
Robert and Noreen Williams Endowed Scholarship in Nursing - Haley Grantland
Robert Liberty Family Endowed Scholarship - Laura Lee
Roy J. Smith Memorial Endowed Scholarship - Cynthya Marie Dennison
Roy Jason Crawford Endowed Memorial Scholarship - Lillian Huston
Roy Reynolds Endowed Scholarship - Isabel Cuevas Hernandez, Devon Legare, Teresa Pack,
Kim Rowan and Mickey Young
Ruby Brown Delta Omega Endowed Scholarship in Nursing - Samantha Bascom
Rudolph and Kathryn Schnitz Memorial Scholarship - Haley Grantland
Sallie Mae Education Trust Endowed Scholarship - Carlon Rivera
Sara and Lisa Volle Endowed Scholarship - McKenzie Cunningham
Semper Fidelis Endowed Scholarship - Ethan Weaver
Sherene Brewer CTAEYC Endowed Scholarship In Early Childhood Professions - Hailey Gadbois
Silverblatt Law Office Endowed Scholarship - Dawn Fletcher and Shelby Fox
Single Mothers Endowed Scholarship - Ann Geelyn Briones, Miranda Calhoun, Stacy Grayless,
Kelsey Grimmett, Meghan Hamlin, Kelli Metzler‐Starnes and Tiffany Story
Subhani Foundation Endowed Scholarship - Troy Rose
Taek‐Sik Lim Endowed Scholarship in Mathematics - Phillip Kincaid
Tammy Lynn Schamberger, R.N. Memorial Nursing Endowed Scholarship - Stefani Ramirez
Ted and Diane Connell Endowed Aviation Scholarship - Christopher Brewer
Tolly and Florence Moore Endowed Scholarship - Ashley Demers, Komlan Dougah, Anastasia Holten, Kiki Kelley, Tiffanie Locke, Barbara Pena Reyes and Julia Silva
Tony and Jerrie Sue Cleaver Endowed Scholarship in Office Technology - Julie Garza and Caprice Gonzalez
Troy Milton Faucett and Juanita Lee Faucet Endowed Scholarship in Nursing - Khristine Carhart
Two J's Computer Endowed Scholarship - Kelsey Grimmett
Virginia Frances Piper Samuel Endowed Scholarship - Jennifer Fisher
Weldon and Nancy Whitis Endowed Technology Scholarship Fund - Komlan Dougah
Wickersham‐Thomason Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund - Silvia Dawson
William "Bill" P. Jones Memorial Aviation Fund - Christopher Brewer and Cody Dagley
William A. Crawford Endowed Memorial Scholarship Fund - Meghan Hamlin
William Christopher Wilson Endowed Scholarship - Austin Quarles
Wolf Warrior Scholarship (Shoemaker) - Joell Hernandez, Michele Mayo Ibarguen, Aalyssa Ordaz, Teana Young and Timothy Zepperi
Young‐Sook "Teresa" Kwon Endowed Scholarship in Mathematics - Phillip Kincaid
