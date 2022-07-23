COPPERAS COVE — Neither the heat nor a spontaneous dust devil put a damper on the party as hundreds celebrated Guam’s liberation from Japanese forces during World War II. Many large family units and friends alike gathered in Copperas Cove’s Ogletree Gap Park on Saturday to partake in Pacific island food and Guamanian culture.
Among the attendees at the annual festival that made its return for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic was Carlos Rivera, a city of Killeen employee who works in the Building Inspections department. Though he is not Guamanian, he and his friends came to support one of his co-workers in the department who is.
“What he told us is it means a lot to him because he’s here with his family,” Rivera said. “Especially being here in the United States, you know there are people from Guam, and for us to be here present with him, it means a lot to him.”
The annual celebration commemorates when U.S. forces invaded Japanese forces, who controlled the island, on July 21, 1944. Japan captured the U.S. territory on Dec. 8, 1941 — a day after the attack on Pearl Harbor. The invasion in 1944 allowed the U.S. to recapture the island.
Also partaking in the festivities were Isabel Castro and her husband Vicente as well as June Manglona. The Castros and Manglona are natives of the Guamanian village of Hagat. The Castros have lived in Leander since 2017, and Manglona has lived in Houston since 2020.
They said people not of Chamorro culture are always welcome at the celebrations.
“It was so awesome to see outsiders to join in with the Chamorro,” Manglona said. “The culture, it carries on.”
Being from Guam, the Castros said the annual celebration is a spectacle on the island. The celebration takes place on July 21 every year and features a parade that celebrates a different theme and each village decorates a float and competes for the best decorated float.
“They always have a different theme each year,” Isabel Castro said. “So this year, I believe the theme is strength through faith, because we’re a strong Catholic faith, and our patron saint for the liberation, actually, we call Santa Marian Kamalen.”
The annual, local celebration is put on by the Chamorro Association of Central Texas. It takes place on the Saturday closest to July 21. Next year’s celebration should take place on July 22, 2023.
