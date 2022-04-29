Downtown Killeen came to life once again Friday evening as hundreds turned out for a three-day Celebrate Killeen Festival.
The festival, which began Thursday and concludes Saturday, features live entertainment, general merchandise vendors and food trucks.
During the festival Friday, Killeen resident Mel Banks tried his hand — albeit not so successfully — at ax throwing. John Valentine III, owner of Axe Monkeys in Killeen, gave Banks some pointers, but Banks admitted it was harder than it looks.
Speaking of the event, Banks said he appreciated the event the city organized.
“(We’re) really enjoying it,” he said. “We just wanted to come out and see who all is out here and just support Killeen.”
Though it is their first time going to one of the city’s events this year, Banks’ wife, Elaine, said she believes the city’s attempts to use monthly events to draw people to downtown is working.
“I think it is working because (there’s) a lot of buildings here that I was not aware of until I started coming to this event,” she said.
The Celebrate Killeen Festival is on North Fourth Street between Avenues D and C. It goes from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday.
