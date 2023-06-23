FORT CAVAZOS — Hundreds of people beat the heat and rocked out with stars from the ’90s at Fort Cavazos on Friday as the military post helped celebrate the 247th year of the country’s existence.
Fireworks are set to begin at 9:30 p.m.
To mark the occasion and honor the states that make up the union, 1st Cavalry Division soldiers marched into Phantom Warrior Stadium — each carrying the flag of one of the nation’s 50 states. As each state’s date of admittance into the union was read, a battery of howitzers fired off a shot for each — a 50-gun salute.
Following the salute to the nation, Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, the post commander, implored soldiers and those present to take a moment next week to reflect.
“Take a little bit of time between now and the Fourth of July thinking about our forefathers and the courage and the bravery it took for them to stand up and say, ‘You know what, we’re going to declare our independence from the British Empire, and we’re going to build a new nation,’” Bernabe said. “That took guts and courage.”
As for those at Phantom Warrior Stadium, most — but not all — were excited to see one man: Vanilla Ice.
The rapper made his mark in the 1990s and is famous for “Ice Ice Baby.”
“I’m just stoked that I can say I’ve seen Vanilla Ice in concert,” said Sgt. 1st Class Michael Green as he waited with his wife and two daughters for festivities to begin.
Green and his family have been going to the post’s Freedom Fest when it was at the original stadium on the site where Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center now stands.
But not everyone only wanted to see Vanilla Ice. In fact, Jessica Lamay’s 9-year-old son was excited to see Bowling for Soup.
“He’s very much into 2000s punk rock,” Lamay said of her son. “It’s the music I listened to, and it’s the music he’s listened to his whole life.”
Freedom Fest was held 11 days prior to the Fourth of July, but most attending the festivities brushed it off because of their opportunity to see three bands perform for free.
In all, Tone Loc, Bowling for Soup and Vanilla Ice performed.
For those wondering why Freedom Fest was so early — as it was last year — Bernabe had a simple answer.
“Some people ask me why we celebrate this Independence Day celebration today and not the Fourth of July,” the commander said. “Well, it’s pretty easy. Look at all the folks it takes to make this possible. We want to celebrate our nation, but we also want to give folks a four-day weekend next weekend. This is a way to do both. We get to celebrate our Independence Day one week early, and then you all get to enjoy four days off and then, by the way, celebrate Independence Day with our local community.”
timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559
