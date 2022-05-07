The Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center had an island vibe Saturday as hundreds of people came out to celebrate the cultures of Pacific islands.
The event drew people from as far as San Antonio, Fort Worth and Frisco who came specifically for the festival.
“It’s good because everyone from the Pacific island community comes together (and) gets to know each other,” said Joseph Quinata, who drove from Fort Worth to the event in Killeen. “Everyone is so spread out that it takes a festival to get everybody together.”
Quinata, who has been living mainland for the past seven years, hails from Mililani on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.
“Being far from home, we all come together and try to get that island feel that we all miss; being homesick, being away from the islands and the family. This kind of brings that feeling back,” Quinata said.
During the festival, dozens of general merchandise vendors and food trucks set up shop around the Community Center.
Looking through some shirts and shopping were Jason Toves and his wife, Susanne. The newly wedded couple drove from Frisco to come for the event.
Toves said he has lived stateside for several years, but he hails from Guam.
“It’s a lot of fun because the culture’s coming back, and seeing a whole bunch of island folks is a good thing,” Toves said, adding that there’s a small population of Pacific islanders in Frisco.
Toves’ wife, Susanne, said along with falling in love with her husband, she fell in love with the culture of the Pacific islands.
“I love the essence of family — how loyal they are, how family-oriented everyone is, how loving and kind for one another (they are),” she said.
Both were impressed by the event that also featured cultural dance exhibitions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.