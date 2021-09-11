HARKER HEIGHTS — A few hundred people walked around the Harker Heights Community Park Saturday afternoon, while the 1st Cavalry Division Band provided entertainment and 75 vendors set up to offer samples or provide information about their products and services.
It was the 13th installment and return of the Harker Heights Food, Wine and Brew Fest.
Gina Pence, president and CEO of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce that sponsors the event, said it was a thrill to bring the event back.
“As a community, getting our citizens back out and united behind this anniversary day and our first responders, I think it’s a tremendous opportunity for all of us,” Pence said. “During this last year, it’s been very difficult for us to all get together, and we really hope this is that one event that’s going to bring the community and unite us again.”
Being held on the second Saturday of September, this year’s event fell on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
To commemorate the occasion, folks were invited to honor local first responders and military members with a moment of silence at the beginning of the event.
Country music star Neal McCoy also recorded a personalized message specially for the attendees of the festival and invited them to join him in saying the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Harker Heights H-E-B and the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce each made a donation to a recently founded public safety foundation for the purpose of providing scholarships to those wanting to go to school in pursuit of a career in public safety.
Fire Chief Paul Sims gladly accepted the donations of $1,500 and $1,000 respectively.
“I can say it’s a tremendous honor and blessing to be able to receive those funds,” Sims said.
