HARKER HEIGHTS — Dimmed light filled the Parish Center of Saint Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church on Saturday as hundreds walked around sampling food and wine pairs.
The people were there to support local shelter organization Families in Crisis.
Suzanne Armour, the organization’s director of programs, said this was the second such fundraiser. The first wine pairing fundraiser was held in August 2018.
Armour said organization officials hope to make the wine fundraiser an annual event.
“When we get money from events like this, we can use it in an unrestricted manner,” Armour said.
The organization raised around $15,000 in 2018, and board vice president Larry Moehnke said he hopes to bring in more with this year’s event.
Along with the wine pairing, there was also a silent auction.
Moehnke said fundraisers such as the one held Saturday are important when the organization applies for grants. He said they can use the funds raised from Saturday as matching funds.
The government likes to see organizations get support from the community when they award grants, Moehnke said.
He had positive things to say about the support the organization has gotten.
“Our community has been very supportive,” he said.
Families in Crisis is a nonprofit organization that has a 24-hour emergency domestic violence shelters in Killeen and Temple, a 78-bed homeless shelter, crisis intervention counseling, hospital accompaniment, life skills classes, veteran’s housing assistance program and transitional housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.