COPPERAS COVE — Class is still in session in Copperas Cove as hundreds of students and dozens of teachers signed up to participate in more than a dozen learning camps within the district, including athletic camps.
One of the camps that started Monday at House Creek Elementary School is the math camp with 10 teachers and about 100 students.
“We wanted to bring real-life math into the classroom for them to have some fun activities for them to do,” said Kerry Cryer, the district’s curriculum coordinator for math and science.
One of the activities was for the younger elementary children to learn how to make a modeling compound similar to Hasbro’s Play-Doh. The children had to learn measurements to make the compound.
Also during the camp, the children are learning financial literacy. They are “earning” camp bucks per class they attend, and that “money” can be used at the end of the week to purchase snacks or small gifts.
Math camp runs through June 17 and all the slots are full.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.