National Night Out

William Matthews, left, and Joah Jericho unsuccessfully attempt to keep the Jenga tower upright as the blocks come tumbling down Saturday evening. Williams and Jericho were two of many children at the National Night Out kickoff party in Copperas Cove.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

COPPERAS COVE — Downtown Copperas Cove teemed with hundreds of people Saturday, all taking part in the kickoff party for National Night Out, which is Tuesday.

Events in downtown brought a crowd of families and included a dunk tank, bounce houses, cornhole, live entertainment, and shooting sports, to name a few.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.