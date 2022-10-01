COPPERAS COVE — Downtown Copperas Cove teemed with hundreds of people Saturday, all taking part in the kickoff party for National Night Out, which is Tuesday.
Events in downtown brought a crowd of families and included a dunk tank, bounce houses, cornhole, live entertainment, and shooting sports, to name a few.
Watching her son play Jenga, Tabatha Matthews said she liked how the event turned out.
“We actually like it,” she said. “We’ve been trying to do more stuff in the city — community stuff like this.”
Saturday was the first time Matthews and her family have been to the kickoff party.
Having lived in Killeen for a while, Matthews said she and the family moved to Copperas Cove a few years ago.
Because they have gone to National Night Out block parties in Killeen, she said they will probably go to one in Copperas Cove if it is near where they live.
Also partaking in the kickoff party for the first time was Copperas Cove resident Elmira Matavitski, who has lived in the city for four years.
“I love it,” she said. “I didn’t know that this small town had that (many) people in here, and so much is going on.”
Matavitski moved to the U.S. from Belarus in the mid-2000s and moved to Copperas Cove from Philadelphia in 2017.
She said the community atmosphere in Copperas Cove is much different than in Belarus.
“People here are nicer,” she said. “Like, everyone is smiling.”
Matavitski came to the kickoff party with her neighbor and coworker, Denise Erickson, who comes on a regular basis.
“It’s fun and it’s free, and the kids really like it,” Erickson said.
