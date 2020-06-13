Hundreds of people drove to the Killeen Special Events Center to dispose of hazardous waste on Saturday.
Jeffery Reynolds, the assistant director of Public Works in Killeen, said that as of around 12:15 p.m., nearly 400 people had already been through, more than last year’s event drew.
Reynolds said the hazardous material collection is good for the environment.
“This stuff is very hazardous once it gets into the ground,” Reynolds said. “We want to keep these type of things out of the waste stream, as well as the water systems.”
Reynolds also said it is an important event for those who bring the materials to be disposed.
“It gives them a safe way to dispose of it at no cost to the citizen,” he said.
The hazardous waste collection is funded by the Central Texas Council of Governments.
Jimmy Brown, project manager of Clean Earth, the company collecting the waste, echoed Reynolds’ sentiments.
“You’re not putting all this in the landfill,” he said. “So, if you dumped all these chemicals in the landfill, it could get in our water systems.”
Katherine Compton drove from Lampasas to dispose of pesticides, remnants of paint, stains and varnishes, as well as a full bottle of weed killer.
She said she looks out for these events.
“I live in Lampasas where we don’t have any hazardous waste collection available,” she said. “I save what I need to save all through the year to come to this particular event.”
There is also a personal reason she is mindful of disposing of her excess hazardous materials.
Compton said she has been diagnosed with an illness that may have been a result of exposure to chemicals.
The city of Killeen hosts one disposal event per year, Reynolds said, but communities within the Central Texas Council of Governments host the events at various times throughout the year.
