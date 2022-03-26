Downtown Killeen teemed with hundreds of people Saturday afternoon for a family-friendly event in downtown Killeen. As some people volunteered to get hypnotized, others played party games, such as giant Jenga, cornhole and inflatable bowling.
Enjoying the day was Killeen resident Bryan Sanchez with his 5-year-old daughter Maya Sanchez and his fiancee, Mariana Avila.
The Sanchezes played giant Jenga together, masterfully placing the blocks on top before their stack toppled over.
“We’re trying to be part of the community more a little more,” Bryan Sanchez said. “You know, these things really matter, especially to the younger people.”
Sanchez said he and his family have attended multiple events in downtown Killeen, including the Christmas parade in December.
“We definitely support all the community events,” Avila said.
Also enjoying the downtown event were Eric Black and his sister and niece, Lisa and Lucy, respectively.
“I was looking for something fun to do today,” Black said. “This morning, they had a waterway cleanup so I went to that, and that was a lot of fun, and this is pretty fun, too.”
Black said his niece Lucy had enjoyed several things.
“She’s enjoyed the balloon animals and throwing checkers around,” Black said. “The giant checkers table, that’s a lot of fun.”
Several food and market vendors set up shop in the area.
Candidates for different political offices mingled with attendees, including Stacey Wilson, who is running for Bell County Commissioner, Precinct 2. Wilson was giving away nonperishable food items.
