At noon on Saturday, hundreds of people hoping to buy, sale and trade the latest trend in sneakers, crowded the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. Sneaker collectors had plenty of options for new shoes at the event.

Local sneaker vendors from Central Texas as well as sneaker vendors from as far as Houston, San Antonio and Austin came to showcase and sale their inventory from as early as the 1980’s.

