At noon on Saturday, hundreds of people hoping to buy, sale and trade the latest trend in sneakers, crowded the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. Sneaker collectors had plenty of options for new shoes at the event.
Local sneaker vendors from Central Texas as well as sneaker vendors from as far as Houston, San Antonio and Austin came to showcase and sale their inventory from as early as the 1980’s.
Several hundred people attended the event that featured a live DJ, food vendors, and raffles for chances at winning pairs of sneakers. “It’s a buy-sell-trade even,” said organizer Darryl Overton, a 2010 Shoemaker High School graduate.
Matthew Santiago owner of kickzzrus Kustom shoes, said his inspiration for starting his custom sneaker business came from his fascination with sneakers as an artist, since he was a sophomore in high school. He has currently been in business for five years, and is very happy with the response he received at the event. He hopes to collaborate with the NBA and NFL leagues in the future.
The Sneaker Market Killeen was only a one day event that ended at 6 p.m. Saturday.
