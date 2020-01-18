Over 200 people came and went from the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Saturday, visiting the Second Annual Veggie and Art Fest hosted by So Natural, a plant-based catering company in Harker Heights.
Vendors from all over the state gathered to share their plant-based foods with guests local and non-local.
Luvina Sabree, the event organizer, talked about what the event means to her.
“It means a lot to me to be able to offer something that’s not offered here to the community,” Sabree said. “I’m really excited about that and our locals, they’re excited about it too to eat all of this delicious vegan food.”
Sabree said a lot of people think vegan food is bland and all about salads, but this event helps people to see that there is a variety of vegan food and it tastes great.
The event also featured an art contest that gave prizes to kids and adults.
Jaime Khani is one of the owners of Pythagoras, a vegan food provider based in Houston, along with her husband, Roozi Khani.
“One of our followers actually tagged us in the event and we saw it and it sounded like something we would have a good time at so we came out all the way from Houston,” Jaime Khani said.
They were selling a soy-based chicken with a bamboo bone through the middle that was tossed in either buffalo or sweet chilli sauce and the line was busy most of the afternoon.
Jessica Dalke was at the festival last year as well and she noticed a much larger crowd this year.
“I think it’s amazing,” Dalke said. “We try to search for these sorts of events all the time, but it’s hard to find them. We try to incorporate a vegan lifestyle and there are some vegan places to eat but they’re all like just veggie burgers and basic stuff like that.”
Dalke said she had been vegan for over two years and said that she began eating vegan when she watched a documentary that showed her how unhealthy meat and dairy products were.
