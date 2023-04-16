Hundreds of people waited in winding lines through the parking lot with their pets at Killeen’s Special Events Center on Sunday.
“We were here at 7 a.m.,” Rachel Settler of Copperas Cove said. “We were near the front, but it’s been a long, hot day so far.”
Settler brought her two dogs, Max and Luger, to take advantage of the free vaccines and also got both animals micro-chipped by a third-party organization who set up just outside the entry door for the drive-in clinic. Through donations, the third-party organization brought 300 microchips to the event.
The vaccines were made possible through Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative, which is providing one million free pet vaccines to existing animal welfare partners, including Killeen Animal Services, for family pets in need.
“This is our second year participating in this campaign and we hope to continue for years to come,” Jessica Green, Killeen Animal Services Director said in an announcement from the city. “Petco Love has created an amazing opportunity for pet owners to receive these important vaccines free of charge, and we urge community members to take advantage of this amazing resource.”
According to the announcement, vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative were the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines. These vaccines are aimed at parvovirus and distemper in dogs and panleukopenia in cats, the most prevalent deadly diseases affecting pets.
Rabies vaccinations were also administered, if needed, to all presenting animals.
Once inside the Center, pet owners completed paperwork to register their animals for the inoculations. After registration, each vehicle pulled through to one of three tents set up inside to receive the shots. Lara Kemmerling, DVM came from Liberty Hill to oversee the administration of these important vaccines.
Each tent operated quickly and efficiently with two or more volunteers inside each. Animals were quickly unloaded, inoculated and loaded back up in assembly line fashion.
Johnny Dees, program director for the city’s animal services pointed out the efficiency in which each station was set up.
“We have had cars in line since early this morning,” Dees said. “We hope to have enough for everyone.”
Dees pointed out that PetCo Love provided 1,000 vaccines for the event.
“I’m so glad we finally made it to the front,” Shelly Jones said. Jones and her husband Rick brought all four family dogs with them. “It’s been a little close in here.”
Jones said their wait was about four hours, because they wanted to be first in line.
“We were surprised to see so many already here when we arrived,” Jones said.
By 1 p.m. the lines had dwindled to a few hundred cars. The clinic was scheduled to run until 2 p.m.
