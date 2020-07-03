The mood outside of Fort Hood was somber Friday evening. People gathered at the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue in Killeen in a show of support for the family of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
Hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil for the soldier who has been missing since April 22.
In a central location, many congregated as Mikayla Reyes, a Marine, lit candles one might see at a Catholic Mass, and placed them in the shape of a heart in front of a sign that said “Justice for Vanessa.”
Reyes also placed candles in the shape of a cross in front of a picture of Guillen and recently discovered Pvt. Gregory Morales.
Jacqueline Lagunas said she and her husband, Ismael Lagunas, were impacted by the Guillen case.
“We’re here today because this case has really hit us,” she said. “It happened so close to us, to our city, and we just hurt for her family, and no other family should ever go through this.”
Lagunas said she and her husband were there to support the family.
AnaLuisa Tapia, district director of League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, said supporting the family of Guillen is what the vigil was for.
“The message is that we are still with them, that they’re not alone,” Tapia said.
LULAC organized the vigil Friday night.
Although the family’s lawyer, Natalie Khawam, told the media Wednesday that the family believes the remains found Tuesday near the Leon River are of Guillen, Tapia said the family is still waiting for the official autopsy results to confirm it.
“They’re still holding on to hope,” Tapia said.
LULAC has led peaceful demonstrations at the same intersection for the past few Fridays, and if the remains are that of Guillen, it may change what LULAC does.
“We’re going to have to meet and find out what the family wants,” Tapia said.
In the meantime, LULAC will also demand changes to the Army’s sexual harassment policies, according to LULAC National President Domingo Garcia.
“In a few days, LULAC is meeting with the Secretary of the Army in Washington and we are demanding that a separate, independent agency outside of the military protocol be established to investigate reports of rapes, assaults and sexual harassment some of our soldiers are being subjected to and all too often, their claims are ignored,” Garcia said in a statement Friday.
The family of Guillen has stated multiple times that Guillen had told them she was being sexually harassed.
Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, Fort Hood deputy commander, and Damon Phelps, senior special agent for Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Command, repeatedly told media Thursday that no evidence has been uncovered that Guillen had been sexually harassed, but her unit, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, is still investigating the claims.
Guillen’s family was unable to attend Friday’s vigil since they were still on their way back from Washington, D.C. Tapia said the family wanted LULAC to proceed with the vigil.
She said the family told her, “‘Vanessa is everybody’s daughter.’”
