HARKER HEIGHTS — Ghosts and zombies wandered Carl Levin Park on Satuday in search of candy and fun during Haunted Heights, the city’s annual spooky tradition.

“This has been a pretty good time,” Killeen resident Arkean Richardson said. “My girlfriend lives in Harker Heights and we wanted to take Sebastian out.”

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.