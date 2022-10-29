HARKER HEIGHTS — Ghosts and zombies wandered Carl Levin Park on Satuday in search of candy and fun during Haunted Heights, the city’s annual spooky tradition.
“This has been a pretty good time,” Killeen resident Arkean Richardson said. “My girlfriend lives in Harker Heights and we wanted to take Sebastian out.”
Richardson and his son Sebastian dressed up as Jason Voorhees and Ghostface as for the event.
This year’s success has blown city officials away, as event organizer Adam Trujillo said attendance nearly doubled since last year, going from about 750 attendees in 2021 to what he projects to be anywhere from 1,250 to 1,500 attendees this year.
Trujillo also pointed out that the event is earlier in the day to avoid competing with local events like the Fall Festival in Killeen.
At the event, approximately 40 local vendors and organizations set up booths along the trail and in the entrance parking lot of Carl Levin Park. Trick or treaters could receive a sweet treat from each booth, and parents could hear more about the vendor.
Some vendors were commercial, and attended the event to bring awareness to their brand; other non-profits provided information on horticulture and other subjects.
The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library also attended the event, and offered kids the chance to dig for treasure, which could be exchanged for kids books.
For activities, trick-or-treaters could clamber over and into military Strykers, as well as into Fire Trucks and city construction vehicles. Swordplay: Recreational Fencing was also present at the event, and could be seen holding a tournament off the main path.
Costumes are a big part of Haunted Heights, and a dedicated picture area played host to an eight-foot Warhammer: 40k space marine, Spiderman, a few witches and a stormtrooper, all of whom were more than happy to take photos with kids and parents.
On the other side of the parking lot, tiny goblins and ghouls could be seen lining up for pony rides.
The event lasted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
