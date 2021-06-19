Local friends Karen Adams and Tony Rhones waited in a vehicle behind Leo Buckley Stadium on the campus of the Killeen High School on Saturday morning.
They were waiting to get food from The Refuge Corporation during the monthly Refuge Mobile Food Pantry.
It was the first time either had been.
Rhones said it was an interaction with someone who was handing out flyers for the event that led him to come.
“He had a great, great attitude,” Rhones said. “His attitude is what made me come.”
The Refuge Corporation is a ministry of the Christian House of Prayer.
“I think they do an amazing job, because there are a lot of people out there that are hungry — I’m hungry, too,” Adams said.
Normally, each family receives between 50 to 60 pounds of food, such as fresh produce, meats, dairy products and bread.
Diane Sims was volunteering Saturday morning and has done so for about two years.
She said the joy of volunteering with the ministry is unspeakable.
“Anytime you can serve the community and enrich other people’s lives, it’s always going to be a blessing,” she said.
Also volunteering with Sims was Ronda Richardson, who has been doing so for about three years.
“It’s just an honor and a privilege to be used by the Lord, because we’re blessed to be a blessing,” Richardson said. “I’m just so grateful to belong to Him and be allowed to be a blessing.”
The Refuge Mobile Food Pantry is an event that happens on the third Saturday of every month from 9 to 11 a.m.
People can follow the food pantry on Facebook for notifications of where the upcoming events will be, as the location can vary from month to month.
