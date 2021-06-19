1. Yes. It’s important to address the problem before it gets worse. A bond is needed.

2. Yes. It’s fine, as long as the bond isn’t too large. The city doesn’t need more debt.

3. No. A bond issue would just put the problem back on the taxpayers. Not acceptable.

4. No. Certificates of obligation, targeting the worst roads, would be a better choice.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say without knowing the details of what a bond would entail.

