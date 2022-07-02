Despite the intense heat, hundreds of people flooded the streets in downtown Killeen for an Independence Day celebration Saturday. It was the inaugural Fourth of July Extravaganza, according to the city.
The event, which took place on Avenue D between Fourth and Eighth streets, featured dozens of food and market vendors along with numerous activities for children. The activities included rock climbing and an inflatable bungee jump activity, allowing attendees to do acrobatic moves, such as back flips and front flips.
Enjoying the bungee jump activity was 10-year-old Jaquese Smith. His mother, Jasmine, and grandmother, Kathy, took refuge in the shade as he bounced around.
“(We’re) just having some summer fun, enjoying the festivities of the Fourth,” Jasmine said. “We just figured we’d come out and enjoy the festivities, nice weather, fun people, fun games. That was my reason.”
Kathy said her reason was so she could get out of the house. She also said that she, Jasmine and Jaquese went to Freedom Fest at Fort Hood last week. Normally, Fort Hood’s annual Fourth of July celebration was the only one in the immediate vicinity. The last couple of years, however, Fort Hood has moved it earlier for its soldiers to enjoy multiple events on the weekend.
Kathy said she and the family like to go to events in downtown Killeen because the people are friendly and there are things she can find that she can’t elsewhere, such as bubble guns that she bought for Jaquese and plan to send to family in North Carolina.
The Smiths also had portable water bottle fans as a way to try to keep cool. Killeen had other ways for people to stay cool and hydrated, however, with inflatable water slide bounce houses for the kids and two large complementary water stations located at one of the intersections.
Though not on one of the water slide bounce houses, two of the kids playing on one of the nearly half-dozen inflatables were the children of Killeen resident Ana Arreola.
She and her husband thought the city’s celebration was a good thing.
“It’s the first time the community’s actually getting together (for the Fourth of July),” Arreola said.
Arreola added that she tries to go to as many community events as she can with the family.
“I like doing little things like this with my kids,” she said.
Saturday’s event will culminate with fireworks, set to begin at 9:30 p.m.
For those who may have missed Killeen’s celebration or who want another to enjoy, Cove Life Church in Copperas Cove has organized its second annual celebration on Monday.
The event as a whole is scheduled to go from noon to 10 p.m., culminating in a fireworks show. That takes place at the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B.
Also Monday, Nolanville will be dedicating its “Wonderpass,” a highway underpass illuminated with multicolored, moving lights. The city will also dedicate its new fire brush truck.
The event, which will take place just north of the underpass along Main Street, lasts from 6 to 8 p.m. and includes food trucks, free popcorn, live music and family games.
