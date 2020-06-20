Cars lined East Avenue E in Killeen on Saturday as hundreds drove through to show their support to the family of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, who has been missing since late April.
The Killeen branch, LULAC Herencia No. 4297 partnered with Guillen’s family to host a barbecue fundraiser to raise money for the Guillen family.
Mayra Guillen, Vanessa’s sister, was happy for the support of the community.
“We feel the help from everyone,” Guillen said. “I thought it was gonna be a little bit slower but we haven’t stopped.”
Guillen said the turnout shows her how much the community cares about her sister and her family.
Dora Galdamez is the vice president of the LULAC council and an Army veteran.
“I didn’t expect less,” Galdamez said about the turnout Saturday. “This town right here has been responding phenomenally, I mean we’ve been getting a lot of good response, they have been awesome.”
Galdamez said the family needs answers and closure regarding the whereabouts of Vanessa Guillen, who has been missing from her Fort Hood unit since April 22. The effort to find her has drawn nationwide attention.
“We have to do everything we can; that’s a U.S. Army soldier,” she said.
Quintena Woodward is a 36-year-old Killeen resident who was in-line to get a plate of food.
“It’s heartbreaking to see such a situation happening .. but what’s more important is that the community is coming together. That is what’s crucial to me and I really hope and pray that we find her,” Woodward said.
Woodward said it is amazing to see the cars lined up behind her to support the family.
The plates were $10 each and they featured brisket, chicken or sausage with rice, beans, bread and jalapenos.
