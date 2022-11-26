As soldiers from Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division marched the American flag at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, the clouds parted and the sun shone, casting a warm glow on the nation’s colors.
The subsequent national anthem signified the beginning of the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the cemetery, an event that has taken place annually since 2006.
“This community made a promise when they said we will support and we want thee to be a veterans cemetery here; this is where it belongs. This is where the first one in the state of Texas in this new program should be,” said Hilary Shine of the Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. “And I’ll be darned if we’re not all here today saying we are still honoring that promise and we will honor it forever in this community because it’s just that important.”
Wreaths for Vets, as it has come to be known, started in 2006 with around 400 wreaths. Now, as of Saturday there are a total of 13,705 veterans and family members buried or interred at the cemetery.
As is always the tradition, family members of loved ones at the cemetery are afforded the opportunity to place a wreath first.
Though he is not related, Leander resident Chris Taylor placed a wreath at the grave of retired Air Force Maj. Donald Staffon, the father of a family friend who lives in Beaumont.
“I think this is a great event, and it gives us an opportunity to honor our veterans who passed away, and to be able to do it in a community event like this, I think it is very meaningful,” Taylor said. “And then to be able to do it on behalf of a family friend, I find that — as a veteran myself — meaningful as well.”
Taylor said he has helped out with the wreath-laying since last year, since he spends Thanksgiving in Killeen with his in-laws.
Also at the cemetery for the loss of a loved one was Edwin Villela, a 15-year veteran of the Air Force, also from Leander. Villela’s wife passed away in September 2022 at the age of 43. Her remains are interred within one of the plots of the columbarium.
For Villela, he is carrying on a tradition the two started when she was alive.
“(We) actually did this in Arlington (National Cemetery) once, and being both in the military, we’re just big on doing as much as we can for events like this,” he said. “We tried to do this every year at different locations where we were stationed at and stuff. Sometimes it worked out, but we always were out here.”
Hundreds of others helped place the more than 13,000 wreaths this year.
The wreaths will remain in place at the cemetery through the holiday season. Retrieval is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Jan. 14, but will be adjusted in the event of inclement weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.