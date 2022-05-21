COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove City Park was hopping Saturday as hundreds of people came out for the annual Rabbit Fest activities.
General market vendors and food vendors lined the walkways between the softball fields and carnival rides spun, twirled and whirled.
One of the families enjoying the market vendors was Kempner resident Wendy Michad and her 14- and 9-year-old daughters Skyler and Arion.
The annual festival has drawn the Michads back for the past few years.
“It’s growing,” Wendy Michad said as they ate some of the local food truck fare. “More vendors, more activities for the kids. And the carnival; that’s why bigger than it was.”
All three had carnival passes adorning their wrists, indicating they had already spent some time in the carnival area.
They had. Skyler exclaimed that her favorite ride was Zero Gravity, where riders are strapped into the wall while standing on a circular mechanism that spins and raises to a greater than 45-degree angle and gives them the experience of zero gravity.
Another child excited to go to the carnival rides later was 6-year-old Talia Dowd, though the ride she wanted to go on would’ve given her a bird’s-eye view of the festivities: the tried and true carnival staple Ferris wheel.
Before going to the carnival, Talia’s parents Elizamae and Kurtis purchased her and her brother Daimeon food from the local food trucks.
“It’s had some unique food,” Elizamae said Saturday. “Like he got to try shark, which we never had. And this is like really good quesadilla.”
Elizamae also noticed some vendors they hadn’t seen in a few years made a return appearance at Rabbit Fest. Coming to the festival is something she said she has done since moving to the area in 1999.
“This is pretty much the one family event that everybody can go to in Copperas Cove,” she said. “It’s one of the major events.
Rabbit Fest continues through 11 p.m. Saturday with fireworks beginning at 9:20 p.m. It also continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. Entrance costs $5 for a carload or $1 per person at the walk-in gates.
For more information, go to the Copperas Cove Chamber & Visitors Bureau Facebook page.
