Several hundred local residents took to the streets in Killeen today as part of the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day March held in the city every year.
"I am an NAACP member because I believe in freedom and justice," Killeen resident Marta Rivera said. "This is a great turnout today. I brought my nieces to the march with me so they can understand the history and importance of Martin Luther King Jr."
Rivera was marching alongside her two nieces, Diayzia, 12, and Aliyahna, 10 months.
With temperatures in the low 40s, the march began at 9 a.m. at City Hall and ended at same location.
Organizers estimated about 1,000 people took part in the march, many of whom marched as members of local churches or organizations, while many others participated as individuals.
"I was overwhelmed, overjoyed and over-excited (with the turnout for the march)," Killeen NAACP President TaNeika Driver-Moultrie said. "We are so happy that the community stepped up and stepped out today on the MLK holiday today to join us for the march this morning. Last year we were at Lion's Club Park because of city policies, however, we are back home back in downtown Killeen, and I am just so happy the community came out in huge number to commemorate Dr. King."
The day's services continued with a program honoring the work and life of King at the Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 4201 Zephyr Road. The program began at 11 a.m.
