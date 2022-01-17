Hundreds of people marched in downtown Killeen in near-freezing weather Monday morning in honor of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.
Philemon Brown, co-founder of nonprofit Community Hands of Central Texas, said MLK’s message is as important today as it was in 1965, particularly because of the continued struggle for voting rights.
“Today means and still reminds us that there’s much work to do to secure voting rights,” Brown said Monday. “It’s telling that we’re in this divisive time in our history. ... We should be doing better than where we are now in terms of securing legislation. We’ve got to make some changes.”
Martin Luther King Jr.’s activism and legendary protest in Selma, Alabama, were instrumental to the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965.
The Voting Rights Act gave the federal government the power to take over voter registration in counties with a history of discrimination and put an end to literacy tests and poll taxes designed to disenfranchise Black voters.
Voting rights are still up for debate in the Lone Star State today.
In 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice sued the State of Texas alleging the state violated the Voting Rights Act in two different lawsuits: one over Texas Senate Bill 1 which the Justice Department alleges imposes restrictive voting procedures; and the second over Texas’ statewide redistricting plans.
The Justice Department alleges Texas violated the Voting Rights Act by creating redistricting plans “that deny or abridge the rights of Latino and Black voters to vote on account of their race, color or membership in a language minority group,” according to a December news release.
TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, president of the Killeen chapter of NAACP, said Monday’s march is intended to remind voters of King’s message of service.
The march’s theme was “It Starts with Me: Shifting Priorities to Create the Beloved Community.”
“It does start with us, so we need to start shifting our priorities to be of more service to our communities not just that we live in but those that we work in and play in as well,” Driver-Moultrie said. “We want to be more responsive to the call of the needs of our very own community. We know this pandemic has hit all of us in some shape, form, or fashion, so we want to ensure we come together in unity, love, and peace as Dr. King said so eloquently.”
As part of that service to community, Driver-Moultrie and a team of 17 volunteers brought boxed meals, prepared by Greater Vision Community Church, to 114 Killeen residents Monday.
“The significance of today is to respond to the call of Dr. King’s question: ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others,’ Driver-Moultrie said.
For 36 years, King’s legacy and birthday, Jan. 15, is remembered annually with a federal holiday on the third Monday of January. King was assassinated in Memphis, Tenn., in 1968.
