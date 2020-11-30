Thanks to a donation from a Killeen resident, many area kids may have a radio to attach to their bicycles this holiday season.
Albert Uy, an Army veteran formerly stationed at Fort Hood, dropped off approximately 300 Schwinn Smart Talk hands-free bicycle speakerphones, which have both radio and telephone features, at the Killeen Daily Herald on Monday.
Uy said he would have sold the items online, but was running into time issues in doing so, and also wanted to help a good cause and wish everyone a happy Christmas season.
“I was clearing out some stuff and didn’t have any use for them,” he said.
The items will be distributed through the Santa Pal program.
