HARKER HEIGHTS — Book lovers of all ages celebrated Dr. Seuss’ birthday with fun-filled activities at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library on Saturday morning.
Some of the many activities at event, promoted as “Muffins, Juice and Dr. Seuss,” included making hand puppets, a big balloon room, photo opportunities as well as creative craft and building materials.
Harker Heights resident Michelle Ramos Olsen visited the library with her three children.
She especially cherished the chance to connect with other parents and share childhood memories with her kids.
“Being military, community is really important so any chance we get being part of a community is really special,” she said. “And it is nice to share the stories that I liked from my childhood with my kids.”
Although the library has been organizing celebrations for Dr. Seuss’ birthday for several years, Children’s Librarian Amanda Hairston was amazed by the outcome of the event.
“We had a great turnout today, far larger than even our wildest imagination,” she said.
At times during the two-hour, the library hosted more than 200 people.
Hairston believed that one of the many reasons for this was the great popularity of Dr. Seuss himself.
“He transcends all ages,” she said. “Everybody can identify with his books and with embracing the wild and kooky by using your imagination so I think that just speaks to everyone.”
Dr. Seuss, whose given name was Theodor Seuss “Ted” Geisel, was born March 2, 1904. Before he died Sept. 24, 1991, Geisel had penned some of the world’s most beloved children’s books, including “The Cat in the Hat,” “Green Eggs and Ham” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
While the library was far too busy for story times featuring Dr. Seuss’ famous books, children can visit a variety of programs next week to dive into his stories.
Stories will be read during Toddler Time for ages 12-36 months at 10 a.m. Tuesday as well as during Preschool Storytime for ages 3-6 years at 10 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Saturday’s birthday celebration also kicked off the library’s Read Across Central Texas campaign.
“That is a really fun program for everyone to explore across Central Texas libraries and museums,” Hairston said. “We want people to go and explore the area.”
Children can pick up a map at the library and participating partners, including the Central Texas College Mayborn Science Theater, the Casey Memorial Library at Fort Hood or the Central Texas College Oveta Culp Hobby Memorial Library.
“They all offer special activities like this and we just really want to bring awareness to fun activities in the area,” Hairston said.
Children can collect stickers at each partner listed on the map and return five stickers for a prize.
