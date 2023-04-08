COPPERAS COVE — Hundreds of children shrieked and wore huge smiles on their faces as they charged for eggs strewn about baseball fields in Copperas Cove on Saturday.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department hosted its annual Easter Egg Roundup Saturday, which included a photo opp with the Easter Bunny.
Child after child left with buckets full of eggs, including 3-year-old Ethan Taylor. The youngster gripped two baskets overflowing with eggs as he walked triumphantly back to his parents. One of the baskets of eggs was for his younger sister, Amara, who is 6 months old.
“It’s super organized. I love how they have everything set up together; it’s a great event,” said Ethan’s mother, Amanda.
The Taylors have lived in Copperas Cove for the past few years with the husband and father, Taquann, serving in the Army at nearby Fort Hood.
Taquann said he and his family love the city and the events it puts on, including Spring Festival, which happened a couple of weeks ago.
“It’s good because it gives us something to do for the kids and get out of the house instead of being inside the house,” Taquann said.
Another military couple, Brandon and Andreah Reynolds, made the short drive from Fort Hood to Copperas Cove to allow their three children — aged 1, 4 and 8 — to collect eggs.
“There was plenty of eggs for all the kids,” Brandon said.
His wife chipped in: “Every kid pretty much walked away with a bunch.”
