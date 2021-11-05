LAMPASAS — White-tailed deer season for rifle hunters kicks off today, and Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce officials marked the occasion Friday with the 12th annual Hunters Welcome barbecue lunch.
Crowds of hunters from near and far lined up early in the H-E-B parking lot on Key Avenue to celebrate opening day and pick up a made-to-order lunch for $8 each that included a Texas-sized barbecue sandwich with all the fixings and a goodie bag.
Robert Green, a deer hunter for 40 years, was all smiles as he grabbed some lunch before heading back to get ready for the first day of a new season.
“I’ve been coming here for four years now — I think it’s great,” said Green, 64, a Burnet County resident for 23 years. “We enjoy it. We talk to the game wardens (and) just have a good time.
“We seen about four good ones (deer) coming out here, so we’re hoping. I’ll be out there before daylight tomorrow. I think we’re going to do our share, but even if we don’t get anything, just being outdoors and around the wildlife is worth it. A kill is a plus.”
Melissa Unger, executive director of the Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce, was busy helping a large team of volunteers put together to-go orders as a steady stream of hunters filtered through the lunch line. The program has become increasingly popular each year, she said, and even set a new record in 2020 despite COVID-19 restrictions.
“We’ve grown by about 100 (lunches) per year,” Unger said. “Even last year, the hunters didn’t stop (coming). We did 700 lunches last year, which was about 200 more than the prior year. So we prepared for about 700 again, and we’re hoping to exceed that. Yesterday, we cooked (barbecue) from eight in the morning until 10 at night, so all of this barbecue has a lot of love in it.”
Deer-hunting is big business all across Texas, with annual hunting-related expenses reported to be close to $2 billion, including more than $800 million for such things as food and lodging, transportation, and other trip expenses.
Nationwide, white-tailed deer hunting generates more than $15 billion a year.
According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, this promises to be another above-average season for white-tailed hunting, with plenty of spring and summer rains helping create plenty of quality food sources, and “a good carryover” of deer from the 2020 hunting season is expected to produce an increase in the overall statewide population.
Along with food and hospitality, Lampasas County game warden Shaun Bayless was on hand Friday to welcome hunters, share information, and answer questions about deer hunting. Bayless said one of the important issues he discusses is how to avoid facing legal issues and big fines by killing an illegal deer.
In Lampasas County, there is a total bag limit of five deer, including a maximum of two bucks, and there are restrictions placed on what kind of bucks may be taken.
“Antler restrictions is always something,” said Bayless, explaining that hunters this year are allowed to kill only one buck with a legal antler spread and one “spike” buck.
We’re going into our 15th or 16th year of antler restrictions. You measure a deer by the inside spread (of the horns). So if the inside spread is even with the outside of the ears, when their ears are alert, that’s how you gauge your deer to make sure it’s a legal buck.
“You can kill one deer that’s 13 inches or better (antler spread) and your other (male) deer has to have at least one unbranched antler (a spike buck). It doesn’t matter how many points — the antler restriction is what counts. If you don’t want to shoot your 13-inch deer, you can kill two bucks that have an unbranched antler.
“I tell people, ‘Look, I know you’re paying money and you come here to shoot your bucks, but if you knock one down that’s illegal, it’s really not worth it. It costs a lot of money (in fines). If you see a deer and you’re not sure, it’s better to let it walk. You don’t have to shoot that deer. Deer season is three months long.
“We don’t ever want to discourage anybody from hunting, but it’s incumbent upon the hunter to make these decisions. I look at it this way — if you pass one up and you don’t kill a deer that weekend, that just means you get to come back.”
