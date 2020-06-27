A local group founded by a former professional football player and Shoemaker High School graduate provided food to about 500 families in Killeen on Saturday.
The Roy Miller Family Foundation partnered with Accumulative Advantage and the Food Care Center of Killeen for its second Operation: Feed Our Neighbors drive-thru food drive at Grace Christian Center in Killeen.
The food drives have replaced the Roy Miller Football Camp that would have been held on Saturday, but was canceled because of the coronavirus.
Veshell Greene is the organizer of the food drive.
“It’s all about giving back,” Greene said. “It’s still an opportunity to give back and to be a part of something that’s bigger than just us as individuals.”
Miller was not at the food drive but he did provide comments on the food drive over the phone.
“It means a lot, especially right now in this environment we’re in,” Miller said. “You’ve got black, white, you’ve got all kinds of different people there today helping each other, helping other people for no other reason than because they care. To me in our community, a military community, where we see so much turnover and people moving and people coming and going, it’s hard to get to know your neighbor … sometimes it shows that people don’t care about each other, so our foundation, we made it our effort to show that we are consistent in the community.”
Andrew Angelisi and his wife Magda Angelisi were at the food drive to get food for them and their two kids.
“It means a lot, especially right now when times are tough it’s important that the community sticks together and helps each other out,” Magda Angelisi said.
Any of the food that was not given away during the food drive will be given to Grace Christian Center to give out to families over time, according to Greene.
