About 400 to 600 motorcycle riders will ride through Killeen on Sunday as part of an annual awareness event.
The 11th annual Do You See Me Now event will be held Sunday to promote motorcycle safety and awareness on the road, according to event organizers.
The event will start with registration at 10 a.m. at Bell County Motoworks in Temple with food vendors available. The ride starts at 1 p.m., and will go through Belton and Killeen on Interstate 14, eventually going through Copperas Cove on the U.S. Highway 190 bypass and ending at Lampasas High School.
The group of 400 to 600 riders are expected to reach Lampasas about 2 p.m., said Bruce Raymond, chairman of the local Do You See Me Now organization.
He said May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, but this event is always held in late April to kick off the month ahead. The group encourages all motorists to “look twice” and be aware of motorcycles on the road.
“This a very important ride for us since a lot of people have died in motorcycle accidents because vehicles not wanting to share the road,” according to a news release about the event.
Three different mayors will be presenting proclamations before and after the ride.
Registration is $15 for single riders and $20 for double riders. Police escorts will provide safety measures for the ride.
