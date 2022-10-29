By Thaddeus Imerman
Killeen Daily Herald
COPPERAS COVE — Hundreds of costumed characters swarmed the ball fields and spaces in between Copperas Cove City Park on Saturday evening, trying to snag some candy before Halloween.
The Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department hosted its annual Fall-O-Ween festival at the park.
Among the costumed characters were aliens, princesses, dinosaurs, super heroes and even the occasional Michael Myers or Pennywise the Clown.
One such Pennywise the Clown – famed character from Stephen King’s “It” – was 3-year-old Berkley Shuffler.
“Most 3-year-olds want to be princesses, but she wanted to be Pennywise, so we let her be Pennywise,” said Kayleigh Shuffler, Berkley’s mother.
The youngster’s costume drew the attention of several in the park, according to her father Dustin Shuffler.
“She’s been quite popular tonight,” he said, as a family asked if they could take pictures with her. “Everybody’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, she looks so cute.’”
For Berkley and her brother, Ryker — who dressed like Peter Venkman from “The Ghostbusters” — there is one main attraction at the Fall-O-Ween Festival: ponies and bounce houses.
“The candy’s an added plus when we get home, but while we’re here, it’s bounce houses and ponies,” Dustin Shuffler said.
The bounce houses proved to be a popular attraction, with long lines forming in front of them. One such parent who brought her three children to one was Copperas Cove resident Mary Kate Waite.
Waite, who said she has brought her kids to the event for the past few years, said it seems as though it gets bigger each year.
“I didn’t expect there to be this many booths,” she said.
Another draw for the Waites is that it is a free event. Those who walked into the park got in for free, while those who drove paid $5 for a carload.
The favorite thing for the children?
“Candy, candy and more candy,” Waite said.
Along with the family-friendly events in the park, at the nearby Copperas Cove Civic Center, the Copperas Cove Junior High School gave guests a frightful experience with its second annual haunted house called “Nightmare Hill.”
timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559
