The wreaths glistened in the cool morning sun at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery one final time just before 10 a.m. Saturday. Hundreds of volunteers helped pack the decorative greenery away for 10 months.

For a majority of volunteers, the act of retrieving the wreaths from the cemetery is one of respect for the veterans and their family members buried and interred there.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.