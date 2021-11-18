COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove ISD students hurriedly gathered bags of Thanksgiving meals and tea donated by Bush’s Chicken to give them to people passing through in their cars at the Copperas Cove Civic Center on Thursday evening.
The Copperas Cove Noon Exchange Club, partnering with the Copperas Cove High School’s Excel Club, hosted the 24th annual Feast of Sharing. It was the second such event that was done in a drive-through format.
Volunteers prepared a total of 600 meals, filled with traditional Thanksgiving fare, such as turkey and ham, green beans, mashed potatoes, etc. The Copperas Cove H-E-B donated pies.
Inez Faison, vice president of fundraising for the Noon Exchange Club, said she hopes the event returns to its traditional format inside the Civic Center.
“There’s a purpose of the meal,” she said. “It’s for people to sit down and break bread and talk and understand.”
She said when the club was finalizing plans for this year’s event, it was when coronavirus cases were on the rise again earlier in the year.
Charles Lyons, president-elect for the Noon Exchange Club, said the annual event is special.
“This is one of the events that actually brings the community together,” he said. “It’s an opportunity, especially now during this pandemic, to try to get people back to normal and getting people out at the same time.”
As people drove through to get their meals, a few members of the Copperas Cove High School band provided entertainment by playing Christmas music.
