COPPERAS COVE — Hundreds of people milled about the Copperas Cove Civic Center on Tuesday, tasting what a handful of the city’s eateries and restaurants had to offer.
The Morning Exchange Club of Copperas Cove organized the inaugural Cravings of Cove that, for a small fee, gave area residents the opportunity to sample as much or as little as they could.
Restaurants and eateries served food ranging from barbecue, to Hawaiian foods, to chicken, to desserts and even one that offered samples of energy drinks.
“It’s all about giving back to the community and helping businesses grow,” said Clinton Brown, the fundraiser representative for the Exchange Club. “We want to see Copperas Cove grow. Yeah, they’re building a lot of houses and stuff, but a lot of restaurants are setting up shop here as well, but they’re not getting a lot of exposure.”
Lori Spencer, a member of the Killeen Exchange Club, said she came to check out what the neighboring city offered by way of food options.
“You want to support the community, right?” Spencer said. “You can’t beat this — $10 to come in and get samples of all the great food.”
Of the businesses at the event Spencer said she was unfamiliar with but will likely return to is Monty’s Steak, Brew and BBQ.
In one of the corners of the civic center, there was a chili cook-off that pitted the Copperas Cove Police Department’s chili that was full of flavor against the Copperas Cove Fire Department’s chili that packed a punch of heat.
Attendees of the event were given a ticket to vote for their favorite. The winning department was set to receive a trophy proclaiming it as the winner of the inaugural chili cook-off — as well as bragging rights.
Brown said the Exchange Club is planning on making the Cravings of Cove an annual event and have it sometime in the early part of the summer.
