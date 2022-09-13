Cravings of Cove

Visitors receive wrist bands at the entrance of the "Cravings of Cove" at the Copperas Cove Civic Center on Tuesday afternoon.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

COPPERAS COVE — Hundreds of people milled about the Copperas Cove Civic Center on Tuesday, tasting what a handful of the city’s eateries and restaurants had to offer.

The Morning Exchange Club of Copperas Cove organized the inaugural Cravings of Cove that, for a small fee, gave area residents the opportunity to sample as much or as little as they could.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.