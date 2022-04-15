An estimated 200 to 300 children and their parents roamed the Killeen Athletic Complex on Thursday evening to take part in a citywide Easter egg hunt from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The three-hour hunt, which was divided into four age groups for children infant to 12 years old, as well as an adaptive group, took place on a warm, breezy evening.
The event was free, but participants were asked to bring their own buckets or bags.
