A petition to bring back a way to pay for Killeen growth has attracted close to 300 signatures, according to organizers.
Killeen Councilwoman Shirley Fleming and her advisory committee are conducting a petition drive for the city to reconsider impact fees.
The Killeen City Council last month turned down a plan to charge the fees to developers and builders when they file to build residential and commercial structures.
According to the group, the petition reads: “We the citizens of Killeen, Texas, petition the city to bring back impact fees on the agenda.”
Impact fees are intended to pay for all or a portion of the costs of providing public services to new private development, according to the American Planning Association. This could include infrastructure leading up to the development. Infrastructure within the development is paid by developers.
Fleming said she along with five committee members and Killeen Councilman Steve Harris are passing the petition around to residents citywide.
She said Harris also wanted to start a petition on the issue after the first of the year but she “beat him to it.”
“I wanted this to go back on the agenda because it’s so important. We’ve been kicking this can down the road forever,” Fleming said. “So to bring it back to the attention of the councilmembers we felt is necessary.”
Residents can sign the petition at 1808 E. Rancier Avenue from 1 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday.
On Wednesday, Killeen resident and advisory committee member Susan Walters came to the location to sign the petition. Walters said Killeen should reconsider impact fees.
“It’s critical here in the area because it supports the schools and extra funding (for the city),” she said.
The Killeen City Council had voted 4-3 in December 2019 against the city staff’s recommendation to impose the one-time charge. The proposed charge ranged from maximum rates of $1,161 for water impact fees, $418 for wastewater, and $190 to $706 for roadway impact fees. The vote came after almost 10 years of discussion among the council. For more coverage, go to bit.ly/KilleenImpactFees.
The city’s taxpayers currently pay for roads and water and wastewater pipes leading up to a new development. At the same time, cash-strapped Killeen had a backlog of repairs needed on older streets in front of residents’ existing homes.
How are developers and city staff responding to the group’s petition? Find out in Sunday’s Herald.
